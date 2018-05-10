Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Italy's Rainbow pulls IPO as populist coalition emerges

Rainbow Group, the Italian media firm best known as a producer of children’s television, has decided to pull its listing on Borsa Italiana.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 03:00 PM

UniCredit and Credit Suisse were global co-ordinators on the deal.

In a release filed yesterday, the Milan-based company said that after assessing “unfavourable market conditions” it had decided to suspend the listing of its shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA), the main market of the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 162,769.54 629 8.01%
2 JPMorgan 151,211.13 655 7.44%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 147,839.52 485 7.28%
4 Barclays 124,844.16 439 6.14%
5 Goldman Sachs 108,281.07 343 5.33%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,947.26 30 9.71%
2 Citi 16,842.42 38 6.30%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,575.88 46 5.83%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,198.98 44 5.31%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,028.84 31 4.88%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,961.44 31 9.28%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 9.08%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.33%
4 Citi 5,145.98 30 6.86%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.73%