Belgian, German and Canadian issuers to join wave of covered bond supply

ING Belgium has mandated BayernLB, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, LBBW and Société Générale for a seven year mortgage-backed Pandbrieven in euros, rated Aaa/—/AAA.
Recent seven year deals from Nordea, HSBC and Rabobank were indicated on an I-spread mid of 4bp to 6bp through.The ...
