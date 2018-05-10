Watermark
Deutsche Telekom makes confident but cautious four-way call

After the Whit Monday holiday in Europe, Deutsche Telekom boldly reopened the corporate bond market. Having seen compatriot Bertelsmann pull a deal on Thursday, Europe’s largest telecoms provider showed no fear when it sold a four-tranche offering.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 01:30 PM
The market had ended the previous week on a weak note with two deals paying new issue premiums in the high teens while Bertelsmann postponed its deal. The significant supply earlier in the week, which included two three-tranche deals from GlaxoSmithKline and United Technologies Corp, had ...

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 56,095.72 267 6.33%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 51,400.89 249 5.80%
3 Citi 45,233.99 262 5.10%
4 Goldman Sachs 42,227.11 161 4.76%
5 Barclays 40,835.35 163 4.61%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 BNP Paribas 13,294.21 58 8.95%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 11,443.69 48 7.70%
3 Deutsche Bank 9,931.66 45 6.69%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,799.92 24 6.60%
5 HSBC 8,701.89 49 5.86%

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
1 BNP Paribas 2,858.53 33 8.03%
2 JPMorgan 2,667.48 29 7.49%
3 Credit Suisse 2,291.44 22 6.44%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,130.55 21 5.98%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,993.88 21 5.60%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 11,523.06 89 9.92%
2 Citi 8,704.15 72 7.50%
3 Barclays 8,022.99 57 6.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,343.56 69 6.32%
5 Goldman Sachs 7,339.26 62 6.32%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 BNP Paribas 12,363.49 54 6.16%
2 Citi 11,913.13 50 5.93%
3 JPMorgan 11,611.56 43 5.78%
4 Goldman Sachs 11,250.97 27 5.60%
5 Deutsche Bank 11,180.50 48 5.57%