Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investors see no improvement in Venezuela post-election

Nicolás Maduro’s comfortable and predicted victory in Sunday’s highly-questioned presidential elections in Venezuela have strengthened the president’s grip on power and reaffirmed the view of many bondholders that improvements in the crisis-stricken country are some way off.

  • By Oliver West
  • 01:30 PM

Maduro, president since the death of Hugo Chávez in 2013, won 68% of the vote, according to the electoral commission, on the back of an official turnout of just 46%. Some in the opposition say the turnout was lower. 

But despite cries of fraud from opposition parties, broad rejection ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 32,823.43 135 10.11%
2 HSBC 28,197.09 159 8.68%
3 Deutsche Bank 20,825.05 67 6.41%
4 JPMorgan 20,809.97 99 6.41%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 20,205.30 119 6.22%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 10,818.85 32 18.09%
2 HSBC 7,273.68 16 12.16%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,824.56 6 9.74%
4 JPMorgan 5,513.13 24 9.22%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,930.95 15 6.57%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 12,976.07 40 10.95%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 12,032.10 39 10.15%
3 Deutsche Bank 10,517.97 22 8.87%
4 JPMorgan 9,819.86 38 8.28%
5 HSBC 8,377.16 35 7.07%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 1,578.78 7 15.83%
2 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,287.73 4 12.91%
3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 895.24 4 8.98%
4 Deutsche Bank 732.69 6 7.35%
5 Commerzbank Group 534.14 5 5.36%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 4,462.75 70 25.37%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,016.80 52 11.46%
3 HDFC Bank 2,009.66 35 11.42%
4 ICICI Bank 1,242.43 43 7.06%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,067.50 11 6.07%