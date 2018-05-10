Watermark
Chemours offers euros as foreign buyers warm up to currency

Delaware-based chemicals group Chemours added to the surge of reverse Yankee issuers with a new euro deal on Tuesday, as sources report growing interest from non-European bond investors in the currency.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:15 PM

Reverse Yankees, or US corporates which issue debt in euros, have printed €4.2bn of euro high yield bonds so far this year. That figure represents four times more than during the same period last year.

Chemours is set to add to the tally with a €450m eight ...

