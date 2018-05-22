Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CFTC makes another push to regulate crypto

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday made two big moves to develop the oversight of cryptocurrencies and their derivatives, revealing a new agreement with State regulators and fresh rules for exchanges and clearing houses.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 22 May 2018

In an advisory addressing cryptocurrency products, the CFTC clarified that designated contract markets (DCMs) and swap execution facilities (SEFs) should have enhanced supervision of underlying spot markets referenced for the pricing of derivatives.

The enhanced supervision will mean DCOs will have to attain more information from referenced spot ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 163,052.23 631 7.96%
2 JPMorgan 152,410.45 657 7.44%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 148,122.21 487 7.23%
4 Barclays 126,153.13 442 6.16%
5 HSBC 109,548.92 514 5.35%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,941.92 30 9.69%
2 Citi 16,837.08 38 6.29%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,661.30 47 5.85%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,193.64 44 5.30%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,028.84 31 4.87%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,961.44 31 9.27%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 9.07%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.33%
4 Citi 5,145.98 30 6.85%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.73%