CFTC makes another push to regulate crypto

In an advisory addressing cryptocurrency products, the CFTC clarified that designated contract markets (DCMs) and swap execution facilities (SEFs) should have enhanced supervision of underlying spot markets referenced for the pricing of derivatives.The enhanced supervision will mean DCOs will have to attain more information from referenced spot ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.