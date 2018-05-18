Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lloyds offloads Irish mortgages to Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group on Friday announced the sale of its £4.3bn Irish residential mortgage portfolio to Barclays.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 18 May 2018
The sale of the portfolio, for around £4bn in cash, is expected to be completed in the second half of this year. The loan book attracted multiple bids according to a Lloyds spokesman, and resulted in a pre-tax loss on sale of £110m while freeing up 25bp of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 4,296 9 12.88
2 BNP Paribas 3,026 10 9.07
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,824 9 8.46
4 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 6.63
5 Credit Agricole 2,025 6 6.07

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,536.99 131 11.48%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 42,332.13 117 10.67%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 33,822.43 98 8.53%
4 JPMorgan 31,087.25 89 7.84%
5 Credit Suisse 24,807.99 61 6.25%