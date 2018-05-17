Watermark
Citi's Keller moves up to spread product sales head

Citi's Peter Keller, former co-head of EMEA structured credit, has been promoted to EMEA head of spread product sales.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 17 May 2018

Spread products is Citi's unit covering credit markets, municipal securities and securitized markets.

Keller will report locally to Conor Davies, head of investor sales for EMEA, and globally to Mickey Bhatia and Joe Geraci, co-heads of spread products.

He was most recently EMEA co-head of structured credit, alongside Bob Liao, ...

