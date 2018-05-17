Citi's Keller moves up to spread product sales head

Spread products is Citi's unit covering credit markets, municipal securities and securitized markets.
Keller will report locally to Conor Davies, head of investor sales for EMEA, and globally to Mickey Bhatia and Joe Geraci, co-heads of spread products.He was most recently EMEA co-head of structured credit, alongside Bob Liao, ...
