Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Sevens fail to align as issuers pay to play

When the euro corporate market attempted to return to full speed after a pause on Wednesday, investors were given a tough choice between three triple-B rated issuers all selling seven year bonds and another selling a sub-benchmark five year tranche. The result was a bad one for issuers.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 03:00 PM

Thirteen different banks were split across the three seven year deals which were brought to market on Thursday, but none appeared on more than one deal, which may explain why all came head to head. 

Typically, banks try to advise issuers not to come on the same day as ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 55,714.37 262 6.42%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 51,106.63 244 5.89%
3 Citi 44,399.13 253 5.12%
4 Goldman Sachs 41,412.63 153 4.78%
5 Barclays 39,464.02 156 4.55%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 13,177.03 57 8.98%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 11,326.51 47 7.72%
3 Deutsche Bank 9,931.66 45 6.77%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,799.92 24 6.68%
5 HSBC 8,584.71 48 5.85%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,790.45 32 7.92%
2 JPMorgan 2,667.48 29 7.57%
3 Credit Suisse 2,223.36 21 6.31%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,130.55 21 6.05%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,993.88 21 5.66%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 11,235.38 85 9.95%
2 Citi 8,483.14 69 7.51%
3 Barclays 7,820.90 54 6.93%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,293.56 68 6.46%
5 Goldman Sachs 7,046.27 58 6.24%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 12,246.31 53 6.16%
2 Citi 11,724.04 48 5.90%
3 JPMorgan 11,611.56 43 5.84%
4 Goldman Sachs 11,250.97 27 5.66%
5 Deutsche Bank 11,180.50 48 5.62%