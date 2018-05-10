Watermark
Argenta readies new Dutch RMBS

Dutch retail bank and insurance provider Argenta Spaarbank announced a new Dutch RMBS this week, comprising 100% Dutch State Guarantee (NHG) loans, led by ABN AMRO and with BNP Paribas acting as joint lead manager.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 02:45 PM

Green Apple 2018-1 NHG is Argenta’s second RMBS offering since its deal in October last year when it placed €1.2bn of triple-A notes, attracting €1.6bn of orders. The bonds were priced at a discount margin of 18bp over Euribor, and attracted mainly local interest.

The latest deal will ...

