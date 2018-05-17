HK regulator fines Citi for sloppy sponsor work on IPO

The US bank was fined HK$57m ($7m) after the Securities and Futures Commission resolved concerns over Citi’s discharge of duties as a sponsor on the listing application, according to a statement from the regulator.An SFC investigation revealed that Citi failed to conduct enough due diligence on Real ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.