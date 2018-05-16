Watermark
CFTC grants no-action relief for development bank activity

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday issued a no-action letter that will allow non-US counterparties to not account for swaps with certain international financial institutions when determining whether or not they are swap dealers.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 16 May 2018

The relief, which ABN Amro requested from the CFTC’s division of swap dealer and intermediary oversight (DSIO), will allow non-US counterparties to exclude swaps with institutions such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Asian Development Bank from their de minimis swap dealer calculations.

