Latest CMBS priced as single loan deals outpace conduits

Bookrunners priced a $901.17m conduit CMBS transaction late Tuesday at tight spreads, although market activity so far in 2018 has skewed further towards single borrower, single asset transactions

  • By Max Adams
  • 16 May 2018
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo priced BANK 2018-BNK12 at 79bp over swaps for the $243.02m senior ‘A-4’ class of bonds. Final pricing for the benchmark class is 11bp tighter than the previous conduit deal to hit the market earlier this month, a $1bn ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Citi 4,296 9 12.88
2 BNP Paribas 3,026 10 9.07
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,824 9 8.46
4 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 6.63
5 Credit Agricole 2,025 6 6.07

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 43,923.01 123 11.56%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 38,644.26 106 10.17%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 32,820.37 92 8.64%
4 JPMorgan 28,809.12 82 7.58%
5 Credit Suisse 24,230.39 59 6.38%