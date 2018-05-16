Talos cuts Aena stake to rebalance portfolio

Launched after the market close in Spain on Tuesday evening, without any wallcrossing, the sale was the first equity block trade in Aena since its €4.25bn privatisation in February 2015.Talos sold 4m shares, a 2.6% stake, or around five days volume, according to a banker involved in ...
