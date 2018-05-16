Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Barclays hires again for growing equity biz

Barclays has made another stride in the regrowth of its markets business, hiring a derivatives trader for a senior role in its equities division.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 16 May 2018

Neil Staff will join the bank as its global head of exotics trading and head of derivatives trading for Europe and the Middle East. He will work under Stephen Dainton, global head of equities at Barclays.

Since 2017, Barclays has undergone a serious programme of reinvestment ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 161,062.53 613 8.09%
2 JPMorgan 146,959.19 634 7.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 146,218.46 475 7.34%
4 Barclays 121,786.46 423 6.12%
5 HSBC 106,803.92 497 5.36%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,856.50 29 9.96%
2 Citi 16,445.89 36 6.34%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,270.11 45 5.88%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,699.04 41 5.28%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,925.42 30 4.98%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,873.94 30 9.59%
2 JPMorgan 6,810.95 29 9.51%
3 UBS 5,089.68 14 7.10%
4 Citi 4,525.57 27 6.32%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 6.01%