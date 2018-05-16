Watermark
Bigger returns come with light covenants in Europe's lev loan market

Speculative grade investors are being tempted by higher total returns in the leveraged loan market, but lack of supply and growing demand is favoring a loosening of default protection covenants.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 16 May 2018

Life for corporate debt buyers in the European leveraged finance markets just became a bit more complicated this week.  

Fund managers investing in the euro high yield index would have seen total returns fall into negative territory to minus 0.12% so far this year, JP Morgan data shows.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,913.98 24 6.32%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,897.19 19 6.31%
3 BNP Paribas 5,679.50 22 6.07%
4 UniCredit 5,337.83 28 5.71%
5 Barclays 5,256.27 14 5.62%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,790.45 32 7.96%
2 JPMorgan 2,667.48 29 7.60%
3 Credit Suisse 2,223.36 21 6.34%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,130.55 21 6.07%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,993.88 21 5.68%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 11,235.38 85 9.98%
2 Citi 8,483.14 69 7.53%
3 Barclays 7,820.90 54 6.94%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,293.56 68 6.48%
5 Goldman Sachs 7,046.27 58 6.26%