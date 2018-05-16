Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Italy worries creep back into derivs markets

News that populist parties in Italy could be positioning to try to win debt write-offs from other European governments has rattled some market participants, causing some to switch up their strategies with derivatives.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 16 May 2018

Until now, many ban strategists have been held a  benign view of Italian political risk, seeing continued deadlock as a buffer for eurosceptic policies from newly elected lawmakers.

However, coalition talks between the left-wing populist Five Star Movement and right-wing anti-immigrant League parties seem to yielded common ground on ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 161,062.53 613 8.09%
2 JPMorgan 146,959.19 634 7.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 146,218.46 475 7.34%
4 Barclays 121,786.46 423 6.12%
5 HSBC 106,803.92 497 5.36%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,856.50 29 9.96%
2 Citi 16,445.89 36 6.34%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,270.11 45 5.88%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,699.04 41 5.28%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,925.42 30 4.98%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,873.94 30 9.59%
2 JPMorgan 6,810.95 29 9.51%
3 UBS 5,089.68 14 7.10%
4 Citi 4,525.57 27 6.32%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 6.01%