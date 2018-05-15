Watermark
New issues drive US CLOs with investors focused on riskier bonds

A handful of new US CLOs are expected to be priced this week, including deals from HPS, Voya and Octagon, as traders say that investors are looking to take advantage of tightening spreads in junior CLO debt.

  • By David Bell
  • 15 May 2018

Four new CLOs were priced last week, and this week could see similar volume of new deals.

On Monday, Octagon Investment Partners released price guidance for its latest deal, arranged by Credit Suisse. Voya Alternative Asset Management also announced a new deal via Morgan Stanley, and HPS Investment ...

