Thames Tideway completes innovative funding jigsaw with five years to go

Bazalgette Tunnel, the company building the Thames Tideway ‘super-sewer’ in London, has all but completed its innovative £2.5bn financing programme, having placed two £50m green bonds last week.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 01:15 AM

“We’ve got a long construction period, seven years,” said Inês Faden, treasurer of Bazalgette in London. “We don’t need the money all at once, but we wanted to derisk the execution of the financing plan and take advantage of benign market conditions.”

The issuer is unusual in several ...

