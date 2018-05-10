Thames Tideway completes innovative funding jigsaw with five years to go

“We’ve got a long construction period, seven years,” said Inês Faden, treasurer of Bazalgette in London. “We don’t need the money all at once, but we wanted to derisk the execution of the financing plan and take advantage of benign market conditions.”The issuer is unusual in several ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.