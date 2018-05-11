Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Funding scorecard: European supranationals and agencies

This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress European supranationals and agencies have made in their funding programmes as summer approaches.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 11 May 2018



BorrowerAmount raisedTotal funding requirement% raisedDate

BNG		€8.8bn€18bn 49%May 11

EFSF		€18.5bn€28bn66%May 11

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.81%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.66%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.11%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.30%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,224.51 60 12.58%
2 HSBC 19,890.51 42 9.54%
3 Deutsche Bank 16,761.00 22 8.04%
4 JPMorgan 16,706.47 37 8.02%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,885.51 44 7.14%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,655.27 37 9.01%
2 Barclays 18,911.32 28 8.25%
3 HSBC 16,456.98 50 7.18%
4 BNP Paribas 14,874.19 26 6.49%
5 NatWest Markets 13,451.59 14 5.87%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,314.21 147 7.76%
2 JPMorgan 44,772.35 203 7.67%
3 HSBC 41,487.29 140 7.11%
4 Barclays 33,120.33 100 5.68%
5 Deutsche Bank 31,197.26 87 5.35%