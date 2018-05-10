Corporate bond week ahead: Euro market ready for lift-off

Only one day of issuance was possible this week with a UK holiday on Monday and the Ascension Day holiday across Europe on Thursday. There were also some worries cast by a Lanxess seven year deal which attempted to get ahead of the crowd of issuers on the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.