Poland’s BGK to roadshow next week for dual tranche note

Rated A- by Fitch, BGK has mandated BGK, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Société Générale as bookrunners to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Europe from Tuesday May 15.
It plans to issue benchmark seven and 12 year Reg S only euro bonds.
