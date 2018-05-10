Argentina’s IMF shock a reminder ‘why EM is still EM’

“Argentina has undergone a very quick deterioration, of the kind that reminds you why EM is still EM,” Alvaro Vivanco, Latin America strategist at BBVA in New York, told GlobalCapital.Syndicate bankers said it would take several weeks for Argentine bond markets to recover to a point where new issuance ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.