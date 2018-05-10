Argentina’s IMF shock a reminder ‘why EM is still EM’ Argentinian president Mauricio Macri’s politically bold but economically astute move to approach the IMF for financing lifted bond prices on Thursday, but markets are continuing to digest a shock period of volatility that has caused drastic reassessments of emerging market debt’s standout story in recent years. Olly West reports.

“Argentina has undergone a very quick deterioration, of the kind that reminds you why EM is still EM,” Alvaro Vivanco, Latin America strategist at BBVA in New York, told GlobalCapital. Syndicate bankers said it would take several weeks for Argentine bond markets to recover to a point where new issuance ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. Syndicate bankers said it would take several weeks for Argentine bond markets to recover to a point where new issuance ...