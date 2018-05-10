Vodafone-Liberty Global could spark UK telco M&A fire

“Europe is prime for consolidation,” said Paolo Pescatore, vice-president of multiplay and media at technology analysts CCS Insight. “Without a shadow of a doubt, the UK has been behind the curve on convergence.”Convergence, or bringing together different strands of telecoms business such as mobile and fixed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.