Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Vodafone-Liberty Global could spark UK telco M&A fire

Vodafone's agreed takeover of Liberty Global's Unitymedia business in Germany and assets in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania for an enterprise value of €18.2bn could set off a wave of other deals in Europe's telecoms market, especially in the UK.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 09:30 PM

“Europe is prime for consolidation,” said Paolo Pescatore, vice-president of multiplay and media at technology analysts CCS Insight. “Without a shadow of a doubt, the UK has been behind the curve on convergence.”

Convergence, or bringing together different strands of telecoms business such as mobile and fixed ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 154,886.36 448 11.38%
2 JPMorgan 143,727.98 401 10.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 76,395.32 278 5.61%
4 Citi 75,096.17 232 5.52%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 64,617.77 447 4.75%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,942.31 6 10.41%
2 JPMorgan 2,618.81 5 9.26%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 2,273.16 5 8.04%
4 Mizuho 2,238.89 4 7.92%
5 HSBC 2,100.00 4 7.43%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,897.19 19 6.54%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 5,320.23 23 5.90%
3 UniCredit 5,205.02 27 5.77%
4 Barclays 5,053.31 13 5.61%
5 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.45%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,563.44 28 10.17%
2 Citi 16,152.83 35 6.43%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,977.05 44 5.96%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,779.72 39 5.48%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,632.36 29 5.03%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%