FIA backs calibrated volatility controls The Futures Industry Association on Thursday broadly endorsed the need for mechanisms that help deal with extreme volatility on trading venues, arguing that there shouldn't be a "one-size-fits-all" approach.

The statement came in response to a consultation report by the International Organization of Securities Commissions in March, which aimed to get feedback on how to deal with periods of extreme market volatility. One of the examples cited in the IOSCO report included a flash crash and recovery in ...