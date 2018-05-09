No let up in US loan doc loosening, say lawyers

The trend of increasingly borrower-friendly documentation in the US leveraged loan market is showing little sign of relenting, according to market participants.With demand for floating rate corporate debt soaring from CLOs and mutual funds, borrowers have been able to apply looser restrictions on their ability to raise ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.