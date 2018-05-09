Angelo, Gordon hires PGIM portfolio manager for new European CLO biz

Angelo, Gordon said on Wednesday that Steven Paget will join the firm as a managing director and portfolio manager in European performing credit, with a view to setting up a European CLO platform. Paget will also invest in the debt and equity of third party European CLO managers....
