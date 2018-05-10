Tradeweb’s SEF takes over at the top

When it comes to the big beast products of the derivatives markets, vanilla interest rates swaps are top of the food chain, accounting by a long way for the largest number of tickets and volume of notional traded. In the US, some $3tr of vanilla interest rate swaps ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.