MEPs to soften CPPs relocation procedure

The European Parliament's Economic affairs committee is on May 16 set to approve draft regulation that would allow the European Union to force large non-EU clearing houses (CCPs) to relocate to the continent if dealing with systemic amounts of euro-denominated deals.

  • By Jean Comte
  • 08 May 2018
The draft text, obtained by GlobalCapital, is broadly similar to the European Commission's original proposal on relocation. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) would be tasked with deciding whether a non-EU CCP is systematically important for the single currency. ESMA could then ask the EU Commission to remove ...

