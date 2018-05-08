Watermark
House of Fraser angers Sports Direct after topping up CVA with new owner

House of Fraser, the department store chain, has joined the trail of UK retailers that have issued high yield bonds sliding into company voluntary arrangements (CVA) to deal with their financial difficulties. But this time, the borrower has also found a new owner, a development its shareholder Sports Direct is threatening to block in court.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 08 May 2018

Like fashion retailer New Look and restaurant chain Prezzo did in March, House of Fraser announced on May 2 that it wanted to enter a CVA, in this case to reduce its rent bill and cancel certain 30 year long lease contracts.

But whereas shareholders welcomed New ...

