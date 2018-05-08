Watermark
Global CLO managers trading lower volumes of euro lev loans

Some CLO managers are proving to be less actively engaged in managing their European portfolios compared to their US businesses, according to research from JP Morgan, bucking a belief that “a US manager tends to be more active in Europe”.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 08 May 2018
A handful CLO managers with both US and European platforms such as Alcentra, Ares, CSAM, Sankaty/Bain and GSO showed far less appetite for trading in Europe compared to their US operations. Alcentra and Ares stood out in particular, with 2017 trading of around 55% in the US, with ...

