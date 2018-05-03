UK DMO appoints syndicate for 2071 Gilt

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and NatWest Markets will act as leads for the syndication of a new October 2071 Gilt on May 14.The DMO intends to raise £18bn via four transactions during this funding year. Two will be in index linked format ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.