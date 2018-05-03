Peso pile-up leaves Argie pipeline in bits

The peso had lost 6% of its value versus the dollar in less than a week by Thursday
morning, when the slump was slightly reversed by a 300bp rate hike from the Argentine central bank (BCRA). But
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.