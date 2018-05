Looming volatility set to test unrated bonds’ popularity Europe, unlike the US, has a market for unrated public bonds. This has been one reason why Europe’s private placement market has not grown as large as that in the US. In good times issuers find it a valid alternative to getting a rating, however, as tougher conditions return, the pendulum may be swinging the other way. Nigel Owen reports.

