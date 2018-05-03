17-strong syndicate helps Unibail complete Westfield cash component A syndicate of 17 banks was mandated to help French shopping centre operator Unibail-Rodamco raise €3bn with four tranches of senior bonds this week. The deal came two weeks after the company sold €2bn of hybrid bonds and completes the funding for its takeover of Australian shopping centre operator Westfield.

