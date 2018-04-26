GLP ditches five year, finds support for nine year Panda
Frequent Panda bond issuer GLP returned last week with a five year tranche and a nine year note. But most investors did not have the stomach for the five year leg of the deal. Instead, they were enticed by the two exit options in the longer dated portion, said a source close to the transaction.
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
Rank
Arranger
Share % by Volume
1
China Merchants Securities Co
21.76
2
Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
15.11
2
CITIC Securities
15.11
4
China CITIC Bank Corp
13.60
5
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
10.58
Panda Bond Database
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
26-Apr-18
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
Hong Kong
1,500
2
23-Apr-18
CAR Inc
Hong Kong
730
3
11-Apr-18
China Jinmao Holdings
China
3,000
4
11-Apr-18
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
Hong Kong
1,200
5
04-Apr-18
China Resources Land
China
4,000
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
Rank
Bookrunner
Share % by Volume
1
Standard Chartered Bank
32.93
2
HSBC
16.06
3
Bank of Taiwan
5.13
3
Cathay United Bank
5.13
5
Societe Generale Securities Services
4.44
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
27-Apr-18
Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI)
Honduras
2,000
2
24-Apr-18
CAR Inc
China
350
3
19-Apr-18
Shui On Development (Holdco for Shui On Land)
China
600
4
10-Apr-18
Bank of China Taipei Branch (BOC Taipei)
China
3,000
5
27-Mar-18
Daimler International Finance
Germany
1,000