Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Morgan Stanley appoints new chief of EMEA

Clare Woodman has been selected as the head of Morgan Stanley in EMEA. She will be the first woman to hold the title.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 06:45 PM

Woodman is the bank's of global chief operating officer and will continue in that role in New York until she has regulatory approval to take up her new position in London.

She will report to Colm Kelleher, the president.

“Clare’s years of experience working in London and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 149,142.18 557 8.27%
2 JPMorgan 136,098.50 575 7.55%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 123,440.74 408 6.85%
4 Barclays 105,443.27 378 5.85%
5 Goldman Sachs 102,419.10 295 5.68%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,981.47 25 10.63%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.68%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,413.17 40 6.13%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,398.44 36 5.70%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.16%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,976.79 28 10.08%
2 JPMorgan 4,842.28 23 8.16%
3 Citi 4,230.94 24 7.13%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,055.26 23 6.84%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,774.73 23 4.68%