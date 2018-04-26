Morgan Stanley appoints new chief of EMEA

Woodman is the bank's of global chief operating officer and will continue in that role in New York until she has regulatory approval to take up her new position in London.
She will report to Colm Kelleher, the president.“Clare’s years of experience working in London and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.