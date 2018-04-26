BAML gets tight pricing for Blackstone Italian CMBS

Double-B and single-B rated tranches in particular saw significant spread tightening compared to the first Blackstone Italian CMBS seen this year, Pietra Nera Uno S.r.l.While a breakdown of the investor base has yet to be shown, fund managers are likely to feature heavily given the attractive spreads ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.