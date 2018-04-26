BAML gets tight pricing for Blackstone Italian CMBS Taurus 2018- IT, a Blackstone sponsored CMBS secured on Italian real estate and led by a Bank of America Merrill Lynch, achieved tight pricing on Tuesday across the capital structure, demonstrating investor demand for rare European CMBS paper.

Double-B and single-B rated tranches in particular saw significant spread tightening compared to the first Blackstone Italian CMBS seen this year, Pietra Nera Uno S.r.l. While a breakdown of the investor base has yet to be shown, fund managers are likely to feature heavily given the attractive spreads ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. While a breakdown of the investor base has yet to be shown, fund managers are likely to feature heavily given the attractive spreads ...