BAML gets tight pricing for Blackstone Italian CMBS

Taurus 2018- IT, a Blackstone sponsored CMBS secured on Italian real estate and led by a Bank of America Merrill Lynch, achieved tight pricing on Tuesday across the capital structure, demonstrating investor demand for rare European CMBS paper.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 06:00 PM

Double-B and single-B rated tranches in particular saw significant spread tightening compared to the first Blackstone Italian CMBS seen this year, Pietra Nera Uno S.r.l.

While a breakdown of the investor base has yet to be shown, fund managers are likely to feature heavily given the attractive spreads ...

