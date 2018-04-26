Watermark
KfW takes advantage of empty market to pick up €1bn

A solitary syndication from KfW broke the otherwise placid waters of the public sector debt market on Wednesday.

  • By Craig McGlashan, Lewis McLellan
  • 04:30 PM

The German agency printed €1bn of 15 year paper through Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole and Goldman Sachs.

A banker close to the deal said: “It’s a quiet week but we’ve had a good run of 15 year trades over the past few months and, with ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %


  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.81%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.66%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.11%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.30%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %


  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,139.07 58 12.80%
2 HSBC 19,790.42 41 9.69%
3 JPMorgan 16,706.47 37 8.18%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,761.17 21 7.72%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,692.17 42 7.19%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %


  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,445.19 36 8.95%
2 Barclays 18,911.32 28 8.28%
3 HSBC 16,371.81 48 7.17%
4 BNP Paribas 14,874.19 26 6.51%
5 NatWest Markets 13,451.59 14 5.89%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %


  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,247.49 146 7.91%
2 JPMorgan 44,231.52 199 7.73%
3 HSBC 41,435.00 137 7.24%
4 Barclays 33,171.31 97 5.80%
5 Deutsche Bank 30,297.39 84 5.30%