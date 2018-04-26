Watermark
SocGen unveils truckload of risky ETPs

Société Générale on Wednesday morning revealed that it had listed 74 leveraged exchange traded products for trading on the London Stock Exchange, aiming squarely at sophisticated retail investors.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04:15 PM

The products provide investors both long and short exposure to a variety of underlyings, including indices like the S&P 500 and Euro Stoxx 50, as well as commodities and popular currency pairs. 

Many of the products have a maximum risk factor of seven in their key information documents, with ...

