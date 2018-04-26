Watermark
European leveraged debt charms more investors

More cash appears to be being allocated to buying leveraged loans and high yield bonds in the last three months ahead of the summer break.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:30 PM

Speculative grade borrowers, and the high yield desks at the investment banks who advise them, can take heart from the undiminished appeal of the European leveraged finance markets among investors.

According to Moody’s data, new issuance volumes of European CLOs, one of the main sources of demand for ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,236.90 23 6.15%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,129.09 18 6.03%
3 UniCredit 5,090.85 26 5.98%
4 Barclays 5,053.31 13 5.94%
5 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.77%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,722.05 30 8.61%
2 JPMorgan 2,418.55 26 7.65%
3 Credit Suisse 2,025.82 19 6.41%
4 Goldman Sachs 1,961.32 20 6.21%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,806.25 19 5.71%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 10,666.28 81 10.14%
2 Citi 7,381.30 62 7.02%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,115.41 66 6.77%
4 Barclays 6,864.90 49 6.53%
5 Goldman Sachs 6,427.76 52 6.11%