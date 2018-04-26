Watermark
Go to Asia edition

LCH’s SwapClear adds to clearable currencies, tees up LatAm

LCH, the majority owned clearing house of the London Stock Exchange, on Tuesday began clearing non-deliverable interest rate swaps in Chinese Yuan, Korean Won and Indian Rupee.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12:30 PM

GlobalCapital understands that Latin American currencies and additional Asian currencies will be added to SwapClear's currency portfolio in the next six to 12 months, subject to regulatory approval. Tuesday was the first time LCH had cleared non-deliverable interest rate swaps. 

The clearing house said on Wednesday that clearing services for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 149,142.18 557 8.27%
2 JPMorgan 136,098.50 575 7.55%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 123,440.74 408 6.85%
4 Barclays 105,443.27 378 5.85%
5 Goldman Sachs 102,419.10 295 5.68%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,981.47 25 10.63%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.68%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,413.17 40 6.13%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,398.44 36 5.70%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.16%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,976.79 28 10.08%
2 JPMorgan 4,842.28 23 8.16%
3 Citi 4,230.94 24 7.13%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,055.26 23 6.84%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,774.73 23 4.68%