IndoStar Capital sets terms for $276m IPO

The non-banking lender's float will comprise 38% primary shares and 62% secondary shares that will be placed through an offer-for-sale.The bookrunning lead managers JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, Motilal Oswal and Nomura are marketing the stock at Rp570 to Rp572 apiece. The IPO could raise ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.