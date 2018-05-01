Watermark
Go to Asia edition

WeWork bonds drop in secondary trading

High yield notes sold by co-working space company WeWork have dropped in four straight days of secondary trading since they were sold last Wednesday, less than a week after buyers piled into the offering in an apparent vote of confidence for cash burning companies.

  • By David Bell
  • 01 May 2018

WeWork, which is valued at $20bn, sold $702m of B+/Caa1 rated unsecured notes on Wednesday, pricing the bonds at par to yield a 7.875% coupon.

Despite questions being raised over the unorthodox adjustments to Ebitda figures that were presented by the company, over 150 investors placed more than ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,236.90 23 6.15%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,129.09 18 6.03%
3 UniCredit 5,090.85 26 5.98%
4 Barclays 5,053.31 13 5.94%
5 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.77%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,722.05 30 8.61%
2 JPMorgan 2,418.55 26 7.65%
3 Credit Suisse 2,025.82 19 6.41%
4 Goldman Sachs 1,961.32 20 6.21%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,806.25 19 5.71%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 10,666.28 81 10.14%
2 Citi 7,381.30 62 7.02%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,115.41 66 6.77%
4 Barclays 6,864.90 49 6.53%
5 Goldman Sachs 6,427.76 52 6.11%