Watermark
Go to Asia edition

UK preps for curve extension

The UK’s conventional maturity curve is set to extend after the country’s Debt Management Office on Tuesday announced plans for its next syndication.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 01 May 2018

An October 2071 conventional Gilt is scheduled for the week commencing May 14. The DMO will name the syndicate banks at a later date.

The choice of maturity is largely in keeping with the requests of investors and Gilt-edged market makers. When meeting the DMO in April, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.81%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.66%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.11%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.30%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,139.07 58 12.80%
2 HSBC 19,790.42 41 9.69%
3 JPMorgan 16,706.47 37 8.18%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,761.17 21 7.72%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,692.17 42 7.19%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,445.19 36 8.95%
2 Barclays 18,911.32 28 8.28%
3 HSBC 16,371.81 48 7.17%
4 BNP Paribas 14,874.19 26 6.51%
5 NatWest Markets 13,451.59 14 5.89%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,247.49 146 7.91%
2 JPMorgan 44,231.52 199 7.73%
3 HSBC 41,435.00 137 7.24%
4 Barclays 33,171.31 97 5.80%
5 Deutsche Bank 30,297.39 84 5.30%