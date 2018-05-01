Watermark
CEVA narrows range as European IPOs progress

CEVA Logistics, the freight management and contract logistics company listing in Switzerland, has narrowed the price range on its IPO. The books are covered in excess of the deal size in the bottom half of the range.

  • 01 May 2018

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are global coordinators on the all-primary offering. Berenberg, Deutsche Bank and UBS are bookrunners.

Books will close on Wednesday May 2, at 3pm CET. Most of the interest is "off the bottom of the range", according to bookrunners.

The price range, initially Sfr27.50 to Sfr52.5, ...

