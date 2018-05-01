CurveGlobal plays long game with Sonia futures launch Interest rate derivatives platform CurveGlobal on Monday launched futures based on the sterling overnight average, a designated successor to Libor. The CEO of the platform, Andy Ross, told GlobalCapital that he expected the new product to "develop over time", and that the platform wouldn't release any other Sonia futures until liquidity improved sufficiently.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — Something lighter