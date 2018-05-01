Watermark
CurveGlobal plays long game with Sonia futures launch

Interest rate derivatives platform CurveGlobal on Monday launched futures based on the sterling overnight average, a designated successor to Libor. The CEO of the platform, Andy Ross, told GlobalCapital that he expected the new product to "develop over time", and that the platform wouldn't release any other Sonia futures until liquidity improved sufficiently.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 01 May 2018
CurveGlobal is owned by the London Stock Exchange Group and seven big investment banks, as well as the Chicago Board Options Exchange. LSE has a minority stake in the platform, but the biggest individual equity share. GlobalCapital understands that a handful of ...

