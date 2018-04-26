Daimler revs up US market ahead of FOMC The investment grade corporate bond market in the US finished April on a high, with more than $8bn of issuance on Monday. Issuers wanted to get the deals done before the US Federal Reserve met on Tuesday and it was a European issuers that led the way.

Many European market participants took Monday off ahead of Tuesday’s Labour Day holiday, so all eyes were focused on the US market, and it duly delivered. German car company Daimler sold the largest deal — a $4bn seven tranche deal with tenors from two to 10 years. The A2/A ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. German car company Daimler sold the largest deal — a $4bn seven tranche deal with tenors from two to 10 years. The A2/A ...