Daimler revs up US market ahead of FOMC

Many European market participants took Monday off ahead of Tuesday’s Labour Day holiday, so all eyes were focused on the US market, and it duly delivered.German car company Daimler sold the largest deal — a $4bn seven tranche deal with tenors from two to 10 years. The A2/A ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.