Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Nigerian banks line up for dollar loans

Nigerian banks have found their loan market verve this year with one syndicated transaction near close and another due to launch soon, as pent up demand tempts borrowers back into the market.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 12:00 PM

Access Bank launched a $100m one year syndicated loan in February that had a commitment date of mid-March. This loan is due to be closed soon, according to sources.

Mashreqbank and UK-based fund African Trade Finance coordinated the facility.

Meanwhile, a second Nigerian lender is ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 145,227.77 403 11.70%
2 JPMorgan 130,850.72 364 10.54%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 73,607.86 263 5.93%
4 Citi 68,890.01 210 5.55%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 61,358.62 422 4.94%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,550.00 4 10.16%
2 JPMorgan 2,426.50 4 9.67%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 2,273.16 5 9.06%
4 Mizuho 2,238.89 4 8.92%
5 HSBC 2,100.00 4 8.37%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,236.90 23 6.19%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,129.09 18 6.06%
3 UniCredit 5,090.85 26 6.02%
4 Barclays 5,053.31 13 5.97%
5 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.80%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,749.48 24 10.59%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.71%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,413.17 40 6.17%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,118.70 35 5.61%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.18%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%