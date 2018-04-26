Nigerian banks line up for dollar loans

Access Bank launched a $100m one year syndicated loan in February that had a commitment date of mid-March. This loan is due to be closed soon, according to sources.
Mashreqbank and UK-based fund African Trade Finance coordinated the facility.Meanwhile, a second Nigerian lender is ...
