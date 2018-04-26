Watermark
Horizon braves tired market to offer new social housing Reit

Despite some signs of investor fatigue in Europe's IPO market, Horizon (GP) Ltd, an alternate investment manager, plans to float a new social housing real estate investment trust that offers a “differentiated product” from those that listed in 2016 and 2017, according to a source close to the deal.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 02:00 PM

In an intention to float document published on Monday, Horizon Housing Reit said it would raise £125m by selling new shares to institutional investors on the London Stock Exchange. Winterflood Securities is bookrunner.

The proceeds will be used to acquire an initial portfolio of 551 social housing ...

