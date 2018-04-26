Horizon braves tired market to offer new social housing Reit

In an intention to float document published on Monday, Horizon Housing Reit said it would raise £125m by selling new shares to institutional investors on the London Stock Exchange. Winterflood Securities is bookrunner.The proceeds will be used to acquire an initial portfolio of 551 social housing ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.